Aer Lingus chief executive moving to CEO role at British Airways

Sean Doyle, Aer Lingus chairman and chief executive, is moving to the CEO role at British Airways, as part of a number of changes to senior management at IAG.

The Cork native will also become chairman of the airline after a transition period.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chairman and chief executive, stepping down as CEO with immediate effect and will remain the airline’s non-executive chairman.

At Aer Lingus, Donal Moriarty, who is currently the airline’s chief corporate affairs officer, will become interim chief executive. A permanent appointment will be announced in due course, according to a statement from parent company IAG.

Meanwhile, Fernando Candela, chief executive of Level – a low cost Spanish airline, which is also part of IAG – is joining IAG’s management committee in a new role of chief transformation officer.

Comment on the changes, IAG chief executive, Luis Gallego, said: “IAG has proved itself to be one of the world’s leading airline groups with a portfolio of successful companies.

We’re navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I’m confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position.”

He added that Sean Doyle has “extensive experience at British Airways having worked there for 20 years before moving to head Aer Lingus nearly two years ago where he has done an excellent job. I am confident that will continue at British Airways.”

