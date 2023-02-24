Aer Lingus bounces back with strong operating performance

Aer Lingus recorded an operating profit of €45m last year in a dramatic turnaround from 2021, when it made significant losses.

The airline, which is part of IAG with British Airways, generated revenue of €1.77bn as travellers returned to the skies following two years of pandemic restrictions.

The results compared to just €367m in revenue and a €347m operating loss in 2021. Operating profit in 2019, before Covid-19, was €276m.

The airline said it had ramped up operations significantly and was continuing to rebuild its network, reaching 2019 capacity levels by the end of last year.

A loss of €95m in the first half of 2022 was offset by a €139m operating profit in the third quarter.

IAG forecast 2023 profit could jump almost 90pc after its financial performance improved substantially last year and it agreed a deal to buy Spain-based Air Europa.

For 2023, the airline group, which also owns Iberia and Vueling, forecast operating profit in the range of €1.8bn to €2.3bn, compared to the €1.22bn it made last year.

That result came in ahead of analyst expectations and represented an improvement of €4bn from the previous year when Covid-19 travel restrictions made airlines across the world loss-making.

IAG agreed on Thursday to pay €400m to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80pc of Air Europa it did not already own, a deal aimed at expanding its position in the Latin American market.

Looking ahead, chief executive Luis Gallego said IAG was seeing robust forward bookings, although it remained conscious of the global macro-economic uncertainties.

"We are transforming our businesses, with the intention of returning IAG to pre-COVID levels of profit within the next few years, through major initiatives to improve customer experience and operational performance," he said.

(additional reporting, Reuters)