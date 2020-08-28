Advisory group Ethos backs Aryzta nominee Andreas Schmid as chair

German Shareholder advisory group Ethos lined up with ISS yesterday and backed Andreas Schmid to become Chairman of Swiss-Irish baked goods firm Aryzta at an extraordinary meeting next month.

Mr Schmid, who has held senior positions at chocolate company Barry Callebaut, had been nominated by Aryzta's board to take over from Gary McGann, at the meeting, a move that has been opposed by activist investors who have been pressing for a new board slate.

Ethos also recommended against removing Annette Flynn from the board. However, in line with its policy that company executives should be on the board of Swiss-listed companies, it has advised that Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland be removed.

Aryzta's board has rejected demands from the activist shareholder that Mr Toland be removed.

"Any diminution of his leadership, role or authority, increases business risk, and is not considered to be in the best interests of Aryzta," a statement from the company said.

The activist group, led by Swiss investment firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major changes, notably the exit of four directors including Mr McGann, in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.

Ethos endorsed the addition of two activist shareholder nominees to the board - Urs Jordi and Heiner Kamps.

Aryzta has previously said it will support two of the shareholder group's candidates provided they observe "either an established or a modified nominations process".

Aryzta is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand and the company is a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's.

The company has been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to profound changes in consumer eating habits as large numbers of employees worked from home.

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston Ltd, which is part of a group that also owns the Penney's and Brown Thomas brands, was exploring a potential deal to buy the company.

Other buyers reported to be circling Aryzta include Flowers Food, a US-based baked goods company, pas well as Twinkies maker Hostess Brands.

Aryzta says it has received a number of approaches.

Irish Independent