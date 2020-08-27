Advisory group Ethos backs Aryzta nomination for chair

Shareholder advisory group Ethos has backed the Aryzta board's nominee to take over as chairman of the Swiss-Irish baked goods company, which is facing a proxy battle over its future.

The board has nominated Andreas Schmid as the new chair, to take over from Gary McGann, who is due to step down from the role and from the board at next month's extraordinary meeting.

Ethos has also recommended against the removal of Annette Flynn as a member of the board.

However, it has advised that Aryzta chief executive Kevin Toland be removed from the board. Those on the board of the baked goods company have previously rejected this.

“Any diminution of his leadership, role or authority, increases business risk, and is not considered to be in the best interests of Aryzta,” a statement from the company said.

Activist shareholders in Aryzta, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major changes, notably the exit of four directors including Arytza chairman Gary McGann in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.

Ethos has also endorsed the addition of two activist shareholder nominees to the board - Urs Jordi and Heiner Kamps.

Aryzta has previously said it will support two of the shareholder group's candidates provided they observe "either an established or a modified nominations process".

Aryzta is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand and the company is a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's.

The company has been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to profound changes in consumer eating habits as large numbers of employees worked from home.

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston Ltd was exploring a potential deal to buy the company.

George Weston is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing, including the Penneys and Brown Thomas brands.

Other potential buyers are also reported to be circling Aryzta, including Flowers Food, a US-based producer of baked goods, as well as Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies.

Aryzta says it has received a number of approaches.

Online Editors