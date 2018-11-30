Internet safety advocacy groups hailed Starbuck's recent decision to enforce a ban on customers accessing porn through their free WiFi - but not everyone is happy with the decision.

Adult website responds to Starbucks porn ban by banning its coffee from YouPorn offices

The global coffee chain is following through on a promise it made two years ago, announcing plans to implement a tool that will block explicit content.

It had reportedly had issued a ban on WiFi users at its shops from using porn, but had not added content blockers to ensure no access to related content.

Not one to take things lying down, adult website YouPorn has now "officially banned" its staff from consuming Starbucks products on site.

The free pornographic video sharing service issued a seemingly tongue-in-cheek memo to employees about the group's updated company policy.

"In light of the news that Starbucks has blocked customers from searching and viewing adult content within their establishments, Starbucks products will officially be banned from the YouPorn offices," the memo read.

It is understood that the policy change comes into effect on January 1 next.

