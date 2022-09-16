Adobe shares down by 18pc following $20bn purchase of software design startup Figma

Adobe has agreed to buy software design startup Figma in a deal valued at about $20bn (€20bn) in a bid to expand its suite of creative tools for professionals.

The deal announced by Adobe, which is a mix of half cash and half stock, confirms an earlier Bloomberg report and would mark the biggest ever takeover of a private software company.

It is Adobe’s biggest acquisition and the market found the deal expensive, sending shares down as much as 18pc in New York, the steepest decline in more than two years.

Figma, which allows customers to collaborate on software as they build it, saw demand jump during the pandemic while more people worked remotely.

The company expanded its customer base in recent years, from software designers at big companies like Airbnb, Google, Herman Miller and Kimberly-Clark, to also include individuals building lightweight games, maps and presentations. It has also attracted a student following.

The combination benefits “literally anybody who is a knowledge worker”, said Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, in an interview.

Adobe, which had been a Wall Street favourite for more than a decade, has been pummelled in the tech downturn, seeing its shares lose more than a third of their value since the start of the year.

Investors have become increasingly sceptical about the dominance of Adobe’s line of software for design professionals, which makes up about 60pc of its revenue.

The company has targeted more accessible web-based offerings, such as Adobe Express, to sell its creative software to consumers, small businesses and social media influencers.