Adidas slashes dividend and sidesteps question on Yeezy gear

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Close

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tim Loh

Adidas AG slashed its dividend and offered no concrete plans for disposing of $1.3bn in Yeezy gear as new Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden tries to turn around the crisis-beset German sports brand.

Yet the CEO aims to return the company to profitable growth in 2024 by reducing inventories of products and cutting discounts, Adidas said Wednesday, affirming its gloomy outlook for this year.

