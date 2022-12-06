Activity in US services sector jumps as economy demonstrates resilience

Growth at US service providers unexpectedly accelerated in November as a measure of business activity jumped by the most since March 2021, suggesting the largest part of the economy remains resilient.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Readings above 50 signal growth.

The surge in business activity pushed the index, which parallels the ISM’s factory output gauge, to the highest level since the end of 2021.

The firmer services reading contrasts with ISM’s manufacturing data, which showed last week that factory activity contracted for the first time since May 2020. US producers are feeling the pinch from a global economic slowdown as well as an inventory overhang at some domestic retailers.

Thirteen services industries reported growth in November, led by real estate, rental and leasing, mining, and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.

ISM’s measure of services employment also improved while a gauge of new orders eased to the lowest since May. The slowdown in bookings may indicate that activity could ease in coming months as some Americans tighten their belts against a backdrop of still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

The prices-paid index edged down but remains elevated at 70, well above pre-pandemic levels and suggesting inflation may be slow to dissipate.

The ISM index of services inventories edged up in November, showing stockpiles are declining but at a slower pace. At the same time, the gauge of inventory sentiment fell to the lowest level since March and indicated more service providers see stockpiles as too low relative to business activity.