Activision Blizzard shares plunge on sexual misconduct claims

Activision Blizzard shares tumbled on Tuesday after a news report said the chief executive officer of one of the US's biggest video game publishers was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at the company and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.

The story by the Wall Street Journal details allegations of rape at one of Activision's studios and said CEO Bobby Kotick had been informed of the incidents, which occurred in 2016 and 2017, as well as an out-of-court settlement, and failed to report them to the board.

The newspaper cites interviews, company emails, regulatory requests and other internal documents that informed its reporting that Mr Kotick knew about employee misconduct in many parts of the company. It reports on settlements, including in cases where Mr Kotick himself is accused of mistreatment.

Activision's stock has lost about a quarter of its value since a California government agency sued the company for sexual harassment and discrimination in July. US securities regulators are investigating and have subpoenaed Mr Kotick, it was reported. The stock fell as much as 7pc on Tuesday following the report, erasing earlier gains in intraday trading.

A spokeswoman for Activision told the Wall Street Journal: "Kotick would not have been informed of every report of misconduct at every Activision Blizzard company, nor would he reasonably be expected to have been updated on all personnel issues."

The story also cited a statement from the board saying it had been "informed at all times with respect to the status of regulatory matters."

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Activision said the Wall Street Journal's report was "inaccurate and misleading" about the company and Mr Kotick.