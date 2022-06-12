Abbott is flying 50 planes a week from Ireland to US to help infant formula shortfall

Massive amounts of baby formula have been shipped from Ireland to help alleviate the US shortage

Life-sciences giant Abbott is sending up to 50 flights a week from Ireland to the US carrying infant formula to help ease a shortage of the product.

During a recent committee meeting in the US House of Representatives, Christopher Calamari, senior vice-president of Abbott, revealed the volume of products shipped from Ireland to help alleviate the formula crisis.

The hearing allowed US congressional leaders to press baby-formula manufacturers and US regulators to find out what happened to the country’s supply.

During the hearing, Calamari said Abbott was flying products from its plant in Cootehill, Co Cavan, into 12 US airports. Those flights will continue as long as necessary, he added.

US shortages in baby formula were first caused by supply-chain problems, but the shortfall worsened considerably in February after a nationwide recall, and the shutdown of one of Abbott’s manufacturing plants that produced a significant amount of infant formula consumed in the US.

Abbott said it had increased the volume it produces for the US market in Ireland. It is averaging six to eight flights a day from Ireland carrying around 132,000 cans.

Since February, its Cootehill plant has made five million kilos of Similac formula for the US. It plans to produce an additional 2.1 million kilos for the US market in June alone.

“This year, we will more than double the amount of Similac Advance powder formula shipped from Ireland,” Abbott said.

“We are grateful for the dedication of our colleagues in our facilities, including Cootehill, for doing everything possible to help mums, dads, and caregivers get the high-quality nutrition they need for their babies.”

Cootehill sources ingredients from around 1,000 Irish dairy farms, processing 500,000 litres of milk daily.