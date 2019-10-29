'A multi-year story': No end in sight for euro turbulence as experts raise alarm over Germany's slide towards recession

The euro has fallen more than 3pc so far this year and the top forecaster in Bloomberg surveys predicts it will slide as much again, to $1.07, by the end of 2019.

State Street Global Advisors, Millennium Global Investments and Henderson Rowe are among the funds seeing little on the radar to make it worth buying.

"The euro is a big short position for us," said James Binny, head of currencies at State Street. "The trade war really impacts Europe quite badly, with Germany very dependent on China. And though the mood music is a little bit better now, this is a story that is probably a multi-year or even multi-decade story."

The euro has recovered some ground this month after sliding to a two-year low of under $1.09 at the start of October, as the European Union looks set to avoid a disruptive Brexit split with the UK. Mr Binny, who sees this move higher as just a temporary blip, is particularly bearish on the euro versus Scandinavian peers that are the worst-performing major currencies this year.

Few people are predicting a big drop for the euro, more a continuation of the steady subsidence seen since the start of last year. The lack of bets on sharp moves is reflected in one-year implied volatility for the euro-dollar currency pair being at its lowest since 2007.

Rabobank, which came first in Bloomberg's latest rankings of forecasters for major currencies, is among the most negative. It sees the euro sliding more than 3pc through the remainder of the year. "While a Brexit deal would be a good thing, the outlook for Germany really is not that positive," said Jane Foley, the bank's head of currency strategy. "The ECB will have to ease further. All of these factors are negative for the euro."

In Mr Draghi's last press conference as ECB president, the man credited with saving the euro by doing "whatever it takes" offered a gloomy assessment of the region's economy. He said everything since the central bank's previous meeting validated its decision to unleash a fresh round of stimulus.

The scale of the challenge for his successor, Christine Lagarde (inset), will be shown in figures due this week that are expected to show the euro area's worst economic performance since 2013.

Data last week showed Germany's manufacturing slump has extended into the fourth quarter and is hitting the country's jobs market. Germany's long-held commitment to a balanced budget means it has so far not taken advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs to increase spending to stimulate growth.

Its export-reliant economy is forecast to have slipped into a technical recession in the third quarter.

"The German recession will be very painful," said Artur Baluszynski, head of research at Henderson Rowe.

"The fact Germany is running a surplus with Asia puts the whole eurozone and the euro as a currency in a very tricky situation."

The euro's fate heavily depends on the outcome of the US-China trade war.

Business confidence and investment surveys globally have been hurt by the trade tensions, but the eurozone could fare worse, given it is a net exporter.

"The euro area economic outlook points to the fact that the ECB will need to do more," said Claire Dissaux, a managing director of global economics and strategy at Millennium Global Investments.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent