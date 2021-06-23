A lot of dough – Krispy Kreme to be valued at $4bn in stock market float 

Krispy Kreme is looking to raise as much as $640m (€536m) through an initial public offering that will value the donut chain at nearly $4bn.

The chain has plans for rapid expansion here, after its initial Irish outlet in Blanchardstown, Dublin was set up in 2018 and quickly became the most profitable shop worldwide, prompting expansion plans here.

Accounts filed in 2020 revealed an extraordinary first full year of operation for Krispy Kreme in Ireland.

In 2019, sales from the one outlet topped €6.59m with operating profits of €1.84m. A €3.5m loan from the global Krispy Kreme Corp taken out in 2018 was repaid two years ahead of schedule.

In the US, Krispy Kreme is now set for a stock market flotation five years after being taken private.

It plans to sell about 26.7 million shares priced between $21 and $24 each and list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘DNUT’. It recorded its highest level of sales, at $1.1 billion, in the fiscal year 2020.

The offering would mark Krispy Kreme’s return to US stock markets five years after it was taken private by JAB Holding in a $1.35bn deal in 2016.

The company first went public in 2000 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005.

Meanwhile, in Ireland Krispy Kreme is planning a significant rollout across greater Dublin including a new bakery in Naas to supply a growing number of outlets including branded high-tech cabinets in 20 shops including Tesco and Tesco Extra units and a Circle K forecourt on the N7.

Meanwhile, there is a second standalone Irish outlet planned for the Central Bank plaza on Dame Street in Dublin and indications from Krispy Kreme that more will follow.