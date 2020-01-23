737 Max grounding bill on course to reach $25bn, analysts warn Boeing

Boeing's bill for the 737 Max grounding could balloon to more than $25bn (€23bn), analysts estimated yesterday, just a day after the US plane maker warned of further delays in returning its once best-selling jet to service.

The company has already booked $9bn in costs related to the grounding, including $5.6bn in compensation for airline customers and $3.6bn in charges to cover additional production costs.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said Boeing may now need to boost its compensation package for customers by another $10bn and revise its cost estimate related to the 737 Max's production by an additional $5.4bn. "Our estimates assume 737 Max deliveries restart in Q3 2020," she said, lowering the brokerage's price target on the stock to $390 from $420.

Boeing said on Tuesday it did not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 Max to service until mid-year, due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny of its flight control system.

