30-year Bank of England veteran is new governor
The UK's new government named Andrew Bailey as the Bank of England's next boss yesterday, entrusting a veteran regulator and technocrat with steering the economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit.
During a 30-year stint at the BoE, Mr Bailey helped shore up the banking system against the global financial crisis. Since 2016, he has led the industry's watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Chancellor Sajid Javid called him "the stand-out candidate" as Britain maps out its future outside the EU, and he hailed Mr Bailey's role in quelling the 2008-09 crisis.
"It is a tribute to his integrity and his character that he emerged from that ... with his reputation enhanced in Whitehall, in the City of London and in financial capitals," Mr Javid said.
Mr Bailey said he was honoured to succeed Mark Carney, "particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the EU".
Britain had delayed the appointment since 2018, as it focused on its tortuous EU departure and on an election emphatically won last week by Boris Johnson.
Mr Bailey was an early front-runner for the job but as the announcement was pushed back, his chances seemed to have dimmed, with his critics accusing him of pulling his punches at the FCA.
Supporters say he knows how to use the BoE's sweeping powers without alienating bankers, and his financial crisis role makes him familiar to top officials at other major central banks.
"When he was in the room, you were confident you had someone who was worth listening to and, importantly, also had the solution to what the problem might be," a former official involved in the crisis said.
The 60-year-old will serve an eight-year term, starting on March 16. Mr Carney has delayed his scheduled January 31 departure till then.
Mr Bailey beat other candidates recently seen as more likely to get the BoE's top job - and its £495,000 (€583,000) a year - including another former deputy governor, Minouche Shafik, who now heads the London School of Economics.
The 'Financial Times' said Mr Johnson rejected Ms Shafik because of her critical views on Brexit. Mr Bailey is viewed as pro-European but routinely starts his speeches by saying the FCA takes no position on Brexit.
Reuters
Irish Independent