30-year Bank of England veteran is new governor

The UK's new government named Andrew Bailey as the Bank of England's next boss yesterday, entrusting a veteran regulator and technocrat with steering the economy and its vast finance industry through Brexit.

During a 30-year stint at the BoE, Mr Bailey helped shore up the banking system against the global financial crisis. Since 2016, he has led the industry's watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Chancellor Sajid Javid called him "the stand-out candidate" as Britain maps out its future outside the EU, and he hailed Mr Bailey's role in quelling the 2008-09 crisis.

"It is a tribute to his integrity and his character that he emerged from that ... with his reputation enhanced in Whitehall, in the City of London and in financial capitals," Mr Javid said.

Mr Bailey said he was honoured to succeed Mark Carney, "particularly at such a critical time for the nation as we leave the EU".

