$217bn profits for US firms' Irish affiliates

Nearly a third of profits from the EU-based affiliates of US-owned multinationals were made through those located in Ireland, according to new research covering 2018.

The research - by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is part of the US Department of Commerce - revealed that US multinationals' EU-based affiliates made $743.31bn (€625.48bn) in net income in 2018, of which $217.39bn was made by those in Ireland. Net income of these US affiliates in Ireland was up from $178.66bn in 2017, an increase of around $38bn.

According to the research, US-owned multinationals had 946 affiliates with assets, sales or net income greater than $25m based in Ireland, employing 134,600 people in 2018.

The Irish-based affiliates of the US multinationals had a value add, which is a measure of a firms contribution to a country's gross domestic product, of $109.9bn, the third-highest globally behind Canada and the UK. Globally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis found US multinationals employed 43 million people, of which 14.4 million were with foreign affiliates. Outside of the US, employment by these companies was highest in China, the UK and Mexico.