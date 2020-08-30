| 15.1°C Dublin

$217bn profits for US firms' Irish affiliates

'According to the research, US-owned multinationals had 946 affiliates with assets, sales or net income greater than $25m based in Ireland, employing 134,600 people in 2018.' (stock photo) Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Nearly a third of profits from the EU-based affiliates of US-owned multinationals were made through those located in Ireland, according to new research covering 2018.

The research - by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is part of the US Department of Commerce - revealed that US multinationals' EU-based affiliates made $743.31bn (€625.48bn) in net income in 2018, of which $217.39bn was made by those in Ireland. Net income of these US affiliates in Ireland was up from $178.66bn in 2017, an increase of around $38bn.

According to the research, US-owned multinationals had 946 affiliates with assets, sales or net income greater than $25m based in Ireland, employing 134,600 people in 2018.