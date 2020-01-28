€200m villa: Ukrainian billionaire buys historic house

Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov has emerged as the buyer of the historic Villa Les Cedres in the south of France.

The sprawling estate on the French Riviera is a "long-term investment", according to a statement from Akhmetov's SCM Holdings Limited. Davide Campari-Milano SpA agreed to sell the property last year for €200m but did not name the buyer.

Akhmetov, who has amassed a $6.1bn (€5.5bn) fortune according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, founded System Capital Management, Ukraine's largest industrial conglomerate. He also owns Shakhtar Donetsk Football Club.

The 14-bedroom mansion is set in 35 acres and was once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.

