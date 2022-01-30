| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Workers wanted: Ireland’s reopened hotels get their great staff hunt underway

Health cover, housing and surfing are some of the perks the sector is offering to lure employees  

Has the &lsquo;great reopening&rsquo; clashed with the &lsquo;great resignation&rsquo;? Expand
The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare Expand
Donal O'Donoghue of the Employment and Recruitment Federation Expand
Niall Coffey from Harvey's Point Expand
Paul Heery from The K Club Expand
Sea swimmers delight at the Armanda Hotel at Spanish Point, Co Clare Expand
Harvey's Point in Co Donegal Expand
John Burke of the Armada Hotel Expand

Close

Has the &lsquo;great reopening&rsquo; clashed with the &lsquo;great resignation&rsquo;?

Has the ‘great reopening’ clashed with the ‘great resignation’?

The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare

The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare

Donal O'Donoghue of the Employment and Recruitment Federation

Donal O'Donoghue of the Employment and Recruitment Federation

Niall Coffey from Harvey's Point

Niall Coffey from Harvey's Point

Paul Heery from The K Club

Paul Heery from The K Club

Sea swimmers delight at the Armanda Hotel at Spanish Point, Co Clare

Sea swimmers delight at the Armanda Hotel at Spanish Point, Co Clare

Harvey's Point in Co Donegal

Harvey's Point in Co Donegal

John Burke of the Armada Hotel

John Burke of the Armada Hotel

/

Has the ‘great reopening’ clashed with the ‘great resignation’?

Gabrielle Monaghan

Around the middle of January, Paul Heery, chief executive and general manager of The K Club golf resort in Straffan, went on a skiing holiday in the French alpine village of Morzine to relax with his family. He needed it.

The run-up to Christmas had been a trying time for Heery, with “doom and gloom” in the air over Omicron  and staff shortages. Dozens of the hotel’s 350 employees who were deemed close contacts were compelled to self-isolate at home.

More On Clare news

Most Watched

Privacy