Workers wanted: Ireland’s reopened hotels get their great staff hunt underway

Around the middle of January, Paul Heery, chief executive and general manager of The K Club golf resort in Straffan, went on a skiing holiday in the French alpine village of Morzine to relax with his family. He needed it.

The run-up to Christmas had been a trying time for Heery, with “doom and gloom” in the air over Omicron and staff shortages. Dozens of the hotel’s 350 employees who were deemed close contacts were compelled to self-isolate at home.

Little wonder, then, that Heery had expected a quieter-than-usual opening to the year.

But that all changed on January 21, when Heery learned from France that almost all Covid restrictions would be scrapped the following morning. This meant the five-star hotel’s bars and restaurants could stay open past 8pm and there would be no need to implement social distancing or ask for digital Covid certificates.

“I didn’t think restrictions would lift so quickly,” Heery says.

However, the ‘great reopening’ – which will lead the hospitality sector to “take off like a rocket”, according to Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association of Ireland – is clashing with the so-called ‘great resignation’, the phenomenon where workers have been re-evaluating their jobs and working conditions and leaving industries most affected by lockdowns.

Job openings in the hospitality sector have skyrocketed, and businesses like The K Club – which want to get back on track after nearly two years of disruption – are keenly aware that they will have to stand out from competing employers in order to lure job applicants.

Hospitality businesses have complained of a chronic dearth of workers since they were allowed to resume indoor service last July. By September, nine out of every ten businesses in the sector were finding it difficult to recruit new staff, and more than two thirds reported finding it hard to rehire existing workers, according to a Fáilte Ireland report.

Staff shortages have hampered the industry’s ability to operate at full capacity – many restaurants, cafes and pubs have had to close completely two days a week and reduce their opening hours on the remaining five days.

When the Omicron wave arrived in December, some businesses had to close their doors for at least a week over Christmas and the New Year because high levels of community transmission meant too many staff were close contacts.

Myriad reasons have been given for the exodus of workers from the sector – from foreign staff returning to their home countries during the pandemic, to workers moving to other industries such as manufacturing and call centres that aren’t as physically demanding, don’t require split shifts and necessitate anti-social hours.

But low pay has been attributed as one of the biggest deterrents from sticking with the industry.

In May 2020, the ESRI reported that half of Ireland’s minimum-wage workers in Ireland are in the accommodation, food and retail sectors – and that the original Pandemic Unemployment Payment was 50pc higher than the gross weekly wage of the average minimum-wage employee in hospitality.

Hospitality workers are also seeking out sectors that don’t just pay more, but which offer an alternative to the traditional hierarchical culture of restaurant kitchens. That’s according to Donal O’Donoghue, president of the Employment and Recruitment Federation and managing director of Sanderson Recruitment.

“It’s a pressured environment, and it became the expectation that people would be poorly treated – like you see in Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” he says.

“But now the shoe is on the other foot, with businesses finding it hard to get kitchen porters, waiters, and front-of-house staff.

"Businesses that don’t get the culture right will lose staff. But the companies that offer dignity in the workplace and mutual respect and an employee-centric culture are the ones that will thrive.”

With that in mind, some of the country’s most high-profile hotels are going all-out to attract staff, including offering staff accommodation, surfing lessons, private health insurance, and college fees.

The K Club is undergoing a refurbishment and rebranding after nursing homes investor Michael Fetherston bought the 550-acre estate in February 2020. It needs 30 people alone to run its new South Bar & Restaurant before it opens in March.

The resort has gone to new lengths to recruit staff and make sure existing employees stick around: it’s giving employees a €300 voucher and a dinner or a round of golf if they refer a friend who is hired by The K Club. Over the past 12 months, its HR director and a recruitment firm have travelled to Bulgaria and Romania three times to recruit staff, who will be helped with accommodation once they arrive.

Heery says: “I know many hotels offer staff accommodation – but because of its location close to Straffan, Leixlip and Clane, The K Club didn’t. Now the market has forced us to look into it.

"We have about 20 to 25 people living in subsidised apartments and houses we’ve rented in the area. The next project for us is to invest in staff housing on site.”

The K Club is striving to tackle that “old hierarchical” way of working, by introducing flexible shifts that can work around staff’s family commitments such as childcare, and has introduced a new training and development manager to help staff to move up the career ladder.

While entry-level staff are paid more than the minimum wage, The K Club will be “on a journey over the next couple of years to get rates of pay up to the living wage”, which currently stands at €12.90 an hour. It has increased its pay rates in the last five months, Heery added.

Harvey’s Point in Donegal, which is part of the TMR Hotel Collection owned by Austrian investor Thomas Röggla, has been plugging labour gaps with transition-year students.

It was part of a pilot scheme with the Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Fáilte Ireland that last year saw TY students in Donegal study hospitality modules online, and do on-the-job training at local hotels such as Harvey’s Point.

Of the 18 students that did work experience there in summer, 11 of them are still working at Harvey’s Point on a part-time basis – and Fáilte Ireland is planning to roll out the recruitment initiative to other counties.

Niall Coffey became general manager of Harvey’s Point back in February 2020 – just weeks before the hotel was forced to close due to Covid.

During the first lockdown, he introduced an online wellbeing programme for existing staff, so they could do yoga from their homes. Last summer the hotel also introduced a “wellness garden” overlooking Lough Eske, so employees could get a takeaway coffee from the canteen and enjoy the outdoors. Pay rates were also increased.

Staff shortages during last summer’s staycation-boom prompted Coffey to hire three chefs from Turkey on visas – a process that has so far taken four months – and to recruit table staff from Spain.

“During the summer it was evident we needed to go outside Harvey’s to support the team,” he says. “We have accommodation for up to six people and you stay for a couple of months. But we needed to get apartments and houses in the area. We have three houses on our books now, and we manage them. New staff can come and stay to get used to their surroundings.”

In Spanish Point in West Clare, where the Armada Hotel is undergoing a €3m expansion and renovation, hotelier John Burke has been promoting a slew of benefits in his ‘Quest for the Best’ social media campaign to hire 100 people. And his recruitment drive is starting to pay off. Since it started in November, 54 jobs have been filled.

But the biggest challenge Burke is facing in filling job vacancies is the lack of affordable rental accommodation in the locality, a lack driven by the housing crisis.

“We would have had the 100 jobs filled if we had the accommodation,” he says.

The hotel is currently refurbishing a derelict laundrette on Main Street in Miltown Malbay, and is finishing up a three-bed house in the town to house employees taking up jobs at the Armada. It now has nine properties in total.

The Armada – which is offering roles ranging from mixologists and baristas to graphic designers – is offering private healthcare for all staff, paid days off for community charity work, once-off payments for parents returning from maternity leave, time off and paid fees for staff doing third-level courses for the first time, and a pay premium for working past midnight.

A new wellbeing manager starts work tomorrow to lead activities such as sea-swimming, surfing, nutrition talks and morning runs to further improve the hotel’s culture.

“Thankfully we didn’t lose too many people to other industries during the last restrictions – but in the past, people left because benefits and conditions were better in other industries.

"I remember one great employee left three years ago because he got a job with a multinational in Shannon. They were offering health insurance – and I always felt that was something we would love to do, even though it would be one of the biggest costs to the business.

“Now that we are seeing such a staff shortage, we wanted to start addressing how the Armada could compete with good employers in Limerick and Shannon. We’ve taken a high-level approach to it and studied research documents on the hospitality industry.

"The industry does need to open its eyes. While there are some poor employers out there, like there are in every other industry, there are still underlying issues in this industry that we need to address.”