Workday adding 1,000 tech jobs on new Grangegorman site in Dublin

Business to business technology provider Workday plans to hire an additional 1,000 staff in Dublin, in a massive expansion of its existing operations here.

Workday provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resource. The latest move will increase the Irish workforce by approximately 60pc and includes plans to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman, Dublin 7. Workday currently employs more than 1,700 people in Dublin

The new jobs were announced at an event at Workday’s European Headquarters that was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, and Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology, Sayan Chakraborty and Senior Vice President, Chris Byrne.

Workday said it will be hiring in roles across product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience. The new 550,000 square foot European headquarters in Grangegorman will sit on approximately four acres in a Strategic Development Zone, adjacent to the Technological University Dublin. The site is being purchased from the Health Service Executive (HSE). The Grangegorman Development Agency (GDA) is the state developer for the Grangegorman site.

“Today’s announcement of 1,000 new jobs by Workday is a very significant endorsement of Ireland as a place to do business and in our reputation as a leading tech hub in Europe. It is a vote of confidence in the skills and talent of our workforce and in our continued attractiveness to leading global companies. I also welcome the company’s decision to construct its new European headquarters at Grangegorman in Dublin,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

“I was thrilled to join the Taoiseach in Dublin today to announce our continued investment in our workforce and workplace in Ireland. Our presence in Dublin, and the incredible talent we’ve been able to hire here, have been critical components of our innovation and customer service efforts – both core values at Workday. We see great opportunity ahead as we help some of the world’s largest organisations with their digital transformation efforts, including how they adapt to change, plan for the future, and support their employees in the changing world of work,” said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO, Workday.

The expansion was supported by the IDA.

“Workday’s investment in the planned Grangegorman campus and the addition of 1,000 new roles demonstrates the company’s long-term vision for its Irish based European HQ. The economic impact of this investment through the capital spend and creation of high value employment is both a significant win for Ireland and a huge vote of confidence in Ireland’s technology ecosystem. It will also be a significant boost to the business environment and increased economic activity in this North City area of Dublin. I wish the company continued success and the ongoing support of IDA Ireland,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

