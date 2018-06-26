Woodbrook and Felictas Management groups to merge following green light from regulator
International wealth investment company Woodbrook Group has announced significant expansion plans, as the company's merger with Felicitas Management Group was given the go-ahead to proceed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
Woodbrook CEO, Waterford native Michael Doherty, hailed the merger as a “a new era” for both companies.
"Today marks the culmination of many months of hard work and preparation by our teams and the beginning of a new era with Felicitas as part of our Group," he said.
The merger is part of the Woodbrook Group's international expansion plan and is the product of months of work to make the newly formed company a "dynamic force in the provision of investment advice and opportunities."
"Our team is in place to deliver the very best for our existing and future clients. The merger of our groups has greatly strengthened our investment capabilities and gives our clients an even stronger and more diverse range of investment management skills, on top of significant scale across asset classes and geographies," Mr Doherty said.
"We believe this will enable us to deliver an even better investment proposition and service to our enlarged client base. This is the very reason why Woodbrook Group, and now Felicitas Management Group, adopts Model Portfolios," he added.
Online Editors