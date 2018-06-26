Woodbrook and Felictas Management groups to merge following green light from regulator

Woodbrook CEO, Waterford native Michael Doherty, hailed the merger as a “a new era” for both companies.

"Today marks the culmination of many months of hard work and preparation by our teams and the beginning of a new era with Felicitas as part of our Group," he said.

The merger is part of the Woodbrook Group's international expansion plan and is the product of months of work to make the newly formed company a "dynamic force in the provision of investment advice and opportunities."