Woman denied tracker mortgage for decade wins €40,000 compensation from bank

A woman denied tracker rates on her existing homeloan for a decade has been awarded about €40,000 in compensation as part of wider rulings published today by the financial services ombudsman, Ger Deering.

In the case – one of 22 detailed judgments published as part of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s fourth report – the woman took out a €330,000 homeloan in 2007. Crucially, the contract required the bank to provide the borrower the option of a tracker loan three years later.

But when she requested this switch in 2010, the bank informed her that trackers no longer were available. In correspondence stretching through 2017, the bank argued that, had it provided her a tracker rate in 2010, this product somehow would have cost more than the bank’s prevailing rates on fixed and variable loans. It offered her €1,615 compensation.

The ombudsman office rejected that offer as “totally inadequate”. It dismissed the bank’s arguments and ordered it to deduct 12pc from the woman’s mortgage at its 2010 level of €314,500 – the equivalent of nearly €38,000.

It also ordered the bank to refund the difference in interest actually paid versus what it would have charged on that discounted 2010 amount. While the judgment didn’t specify the exact total, it is approximately €40,000.

This was one of seven tracker mortgage decisions spelled out in today’s report detailing rulings from the first five months of 2020. None identify the banks or other financial services firms in question.

Mr Deering said his office’s tracker-related judgments on individual test cases had forced banks to provide extra compensation to around 7,000 customers.

But he said his office still has a backlog of more than 1,200 tracker mortgage complaints to sort through. Many of these, Mr Deering said, are unlikely to be successful in part because the banks’ written communications never specified trackers as a future option.

“It is evident that we have received a considerable number of complaints from people who would like to have received tracker mortgages – but who have no contractual or other entitlement to a tracker mortgage,” he said.

