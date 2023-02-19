Widening inequality in rural incomes makes fertile ground for dark politics to take root

The CSO released new regional disposable income figures last week which showed that regional inequality in Ireland is now at its highest level since records began.

Donegal has the lowest levels of disposable income per person at €18,000 per person, with Dublin recording the highest at €27,000 per person.

Cork and Limerick also fared well, while Border and Midlands counties consistently remain significantly below the state average for household disposable income, according to the CSO.

The gap between the lowest and highest county income per capita has widened considerably and is now at €9,364, a 10pc change from a figure of €8,505 in 2019.

In some ways disparities such as this are not altogether surprising between the major urban areas, where high-paying high-skilled jobs will inevitably be more plentiful, and some of the most rural parts of the country where low-income types of employment in farming, fishing and tourism are a more important part of the employment mix.

But there was much talk coming out of the Covid lockdowns that sparked the remote working revolution about how this could become a great leveller and how cities were losing out as workers took the chance to move home to their rural idyll.

Statistics that simply compare an average wage in one region to one another can hide other kinds of disparities

These figures would suggest that was little more than wishful thinking.

In fact, research from the Northern & Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) shows that infrastructure deficits and lack of investment in the north west and west of Ireland is driving rising disparities. Indeed, research from the NWRA shows that relative to our EU neighbours, regional inequality in Ireland has also worsened in comparative terms.

The NWRA has become the latest body – and there have been many down the decades in different ways – to call for a stimulus package for these regions in order to close the gap with the east of the country.

Of course, statistics that simply compare an average wage in one region to one another can hide other kinds of disparities that complicate the picture. Young people and lower waged workers who live and work in seemingly better off regions might argue that they must suffer substantially higher rent and house prices – and other costs – living cheek by jowl with their higher-earning neighbours in the cities.

But previous figures from the CSO have also helped paint a picture of how the life is slowly being sucked out of many rural areas.

What is more symbolic of lifelessness in an area than empty houses. Last month’s figures on vacant housing rates showed that the local authority with the highest rate of vacancy in the fourth quarter of 2021 was Leitrim at 10.6pc, followed by Roscommon (9.5pc) and Mayo (8.7pc). This rate was lowest for south Dublin (1.4pc), Fingal and Kildare (both 1.9pc).

Just look at the political upheavals in the US and UK over the last decade

But if regions like the north west – where tourism is so important to the local economy – were hoping for some kind of stimulus, they will be disappointed if a previous effort to help the crucially important tourism sector by cutting its VAT rate is now reversed, as is very likely.

If the hotel, restaurant and cafe owners who have lobbied so hard against the move prove to be correct and the rise ends up damaging the sector, it will be regional areas that will be hit worst.

With prices already having risen sharply, a VAT increase in the sector will do nothing to convince high earning city dwellers to spend their vacation time in these very regions providing, in a very real way, the business that generates employment in otherwise remote locations with few alternatives.

It can of course be argued that lots of different sectors are suffering badly at the moment from the price of energy and other costs. Why should tourism be a special case? Or so the argument goes.

But anything that gnaws away at the jobs that have been built up in regional areas will contribute to the inexorable widening of the gap in income disparity that the CSO results have illustrated.

Bringing the tourism sector back into line may well be the right choice economically but it does inevitably have a disproportionate effect on rural locations and offsetting that should be part of the calculations.

Whether some form of direct economic stimulus from government to a certain region or to an individual sector is the right way to tackle disparity of this sort is not clear. But ever growing disparity in a country can come back to bite and a widening gap in incomes will inevitably lead to social consequences. Just look at the political upheavals in the US and UK over the last decade that were spawned by the radicalisation of voters in places like West Virginia and England’s East Midlands.

Rural Ireland is not known for its radical politics but if that gap in income continues to grow and grow then ever increasing polarisation and disillusionment becomes inevitable.