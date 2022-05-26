| 11.1°C Dublin

Why German nationals are going bankrupt from Kilkenny and Carlow

Directors listed as resident in Co Kilkenny holiday homes 

Kanzlei Rieger &amp; Partner Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

A clutch of holiday homes in Co Kilkenny have become an unlikely epicentre for dozens of German nationals availing of bankruptcy and other business services in Ireland, an Irish Independent investigation has found.

The German directors of law firm Kanzlei Rieger & Partner have used firms they established in Cyprus and Ireland to act as corporate secretary to dozens of companies they’ve set up and based at an address in Carlow town. Kanzlei Rieger & Partner has offices in countries including Germany, Cyprus and Latvia – as well as Carlow.

