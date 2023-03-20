| 13.3°C Dublin

Who is Colm Kelleher, the Irishman presiding over the takeover of stricken Credit Suisse?

As chairman of UBS, the Cork native is drawing on decades of top-level experience

Colm Kelleher at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomber Expand

Donal O'Donovan

Cork-born Colm Kelleher might have expected his stint as chair of UBS to be a lucrative and relatively uneventful post-script to his successful 30-year career as a globe-trotting investment banker.

Instead, he is approaching his 66th birthday thrust to the centre of the crisis of confidence ravaging the world’s banks to preside over the last-minute rescue of Credit Suisse in a Sunday-night shotgun wedding officiated by Swiss banking regulators.

