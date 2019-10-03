Whiskeys produced in the Republic of Ireland have been exempt from US tariffs of 25pc, imposed after the World Trade Organisation ruled European governments had provided illegal support to Airbus.

Whiskeys produced in the Republic of Ireland exempt from US tariffs of 25pc - but Bailey's is hit

However, whiskey companies in Northern Ireland have not escaped the action - meaning that in the United States market Jameson will have a competitive advantage over, for example, Bushmills.

Liqueurs have been impacted, which will see drinks giant Diageo hit on two fronts, with both Baileys and its single malt scotch included.

Diageo-owned Bailey's every year sources more than 230 million litres of Irish milk - the equivalent of 3pc of the country's total milk production. Diageo employs 1,200 people across Ireland.

The company says 80pc of the ingredients and packaging used to make Baileys is sourced on the island.

Last year, 78.5 million bottles of both Irish whiskey and Irish cream liqueur were sold in the US.

Drinks Ireland director Patricia Callan said she was “particularly disappointed” that spirits categories have been dragged into a trade dispute about unrelated sectors.

“We continue to call on the EU Commission and US administration to seek a negotiated solution to ongoing trade disputes with a view to ending all recently-imposed tariffs on both sides of the Atlantic,” Ms Callan said.

“We fully support recent comments by EU Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan that “operators on both sides of the Atlantic want us to look for negotiated solutions, not increased conflict,” she added.

