Whiskey in the jar as Thin Lizzy brand enters the market

Alcohol

Thin Lizzy and the Philip Lynott Estate are set to launch a new whiskey brand in collaboration with West Cork Distillers.

The Thin Lizzy whiskey was created when band members Scott Gorham and Brian Downey and the family of Lynott — wife Caroline and daughters Sarah and Cathleen — went to the distillery in Skibbereen to develop the new brand.

New product development marketing manager Joey Shore spearheaded the project at West Cork Distillers.

A spokesman for Thin Lizzy — known for their cover of Whiskey in the Jar — said the band and Lynott’s family were “delighted” to announce the global launch of its whiskey brand.

The band and Lynott family asked Dublin artist Jim Fitzpatrick, creator of many of Thin Lizzy’s iconic album covers, to come on board and work with the West Cork Distillers branding team to produce a label for the bottle.

West Cork Distillers director John O’Connell spoke with the Sunday Independent and said he hoped to roll out the Thin Lizzy whiskey brand immediately.

“It is a nice credible brand with genuine authenticity — they were all heavily involved in it and are lovely people.”

The collaboration is not the first time West Cork Distillers has teamed up with a band to launch a whiskey.

Thin Lizzy whiskey

In 2015, West Cork Distillers and The Pogues, which counted famous frontman Shane MacGowan, released a whiskey brand. In 2019, The Pogues and West Cork Distillers released a second whiskey — a single malt.

According to West Cork Distiller’s results for 2021, the company — which produces a range of whiskies, gin and vodka at its distillery in Skibbereen — reported a pre-tax profit of more than €4.5m, up from €1.3m the previous year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 56.7pc in 2021, up from 38.3pc.

The average monthly number of employees in 2021 also increased to 113.

Based in Skibbereen, West Cork Distillers was founded in 2003 by childhood friends John O’Connell, Denis McCarthy and Ger McCarthy.

The company has a core range of products, including West Cork Irish Whiskey, Two Trees Vodka and Garnish Island Gin.

The company’s whiskey is distilled, matured and bottled on-site and sells in more than 70 countries. It also distils for other brands.

The Skibbereen distillery opened in 2020.