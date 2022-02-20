What next for Glanbia after it closes off dairy co-op connection?

On Friday, shareholders in the Glanbia Plc will vote on the disposal of its 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland, the country’s largest dairy processor and grain buyer, to the Glanbia Co-op.

They are likely to embrace the transaction with open arms.

A deal for the listed entity to extricate itself from the Irish dairy business has been a long time coming – former CEO John Maloney was thwarted a couple of times before agreement was first reached to begin severing ties between the two entities.

It is the end of an era for Glanbia’s Irish operations, but what will it mean for Glanbia Plc?

On the face of it, ending commercial ties with the farmer base will make Glanbia a much simpler, cleaner proposition for investors as some institutional shareholders felt it added a layer of complexity to the business.

Any upside to this is already built into the price, however, so a re-rating is unlikely. But with the messy business of the co-op finally put to bed, perhaps more attention will be paid to the share price.

It has been a challenging few years for the stock. If someone had invested €100 in Glanbia five years ago, it would be worth €73. (Incidentally, if they had invested €100 in fellow Irish nutrition player Kerry Group five years ago it would be worth €157 today.)

Some observers feel that if Glanbia did not have such a concentrated shareholder base and a relatively sparse following among analysts, there would have been public calls before now for some action to address the share price.

Glanbia has been an incredible pioneer in certain areas of the food ingredients and nutrition sector. The company got the whey-based boom completely right, and it has been a world leader in the space with its bodybuilder brands, particularly its Optimum Nutrition range.

However, the whey protein products have not been adopted across the world in the way Glanbia predicted a decade or so ago. Sales in territories such as India and Russia have not bulked up the way it was once hoped.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), which houses the protein business as well as lifestyle brands such as Slimfast and Think, is still very much a North America story. The half-year results last August showed that North America accounted for €439m in revenue; Europe €117m; Asia pacific accounted for €63m; Latin America €4.8m; and the rest of the world was €13.5m.

Glanbia saw strong growth in those results after tackling some issues with branding and distribution back in 2019, but there is no sign of the huge international sales that some would have hoped for when Glanbia’s share price edged close to €20.

The company would no doubt argue that the shares are undervalued – last week they were trading at around €12.60. While the sale of Glanbia Ireland makes the company more straightforward, the Plc remains made up of two fundamentally separate businesses – there is the consumer-facing GPN business and the nutritionals business, which includes its American cheese business and is a business-to-business offering.

GPN is generally viewed as a more valuable business than the nutritionals arm and therefore gets high multiples from brokers.

GPN is not without its challenges – Slimfast, for example operates in a very flighty space where it’s Atkins one year and keto the next – but GPN would appeal to a large consumer group with an appetite for acquisitions.

For example, US private equity firm Butterfly Equity has just agreed to sell its majority stake in Orgain, a leading plant-based nutritional platform to Nestle Health Science and industry sources believe a very healthy multiple was paid for this.

Although Orgain is in the plant-based protein segment, a particularly hot area at the moment, GPN would also be a very attractive prize for the right bidder.

Glanbia Nutritionals would attract a lower multiple despite the company’s efforts to highlight the virtues of this chunk of the company. The different multiples applied means the share price is a hybrid of the two. Would more value be unlocked if they were separated?

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot and the rest of the management team will be keen to get over the Glanbia Ireland transaction but thoughts of a break up of some type can’t be too far away.

It may be worthwhile for the Plc to sit it out a bit longer before even entertaining such a prospect – partly to allow the co-op shareholders and farmers to absorb the new relationship with the Plc and see it as purely a commercial one, rather than one linked to their dairy business.

But no doubt investment bankers are already sizing up the opportunity.