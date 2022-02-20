| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What next for Glanbia after it closes off dairy co-op connection?

Samantha McCaughran

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Tony Gavin

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Tony Gavin

Glanbia CEO Siobhán Talbot. Photo: Tony Gavin

On Friday, shareholders in the Glanbia Plc will vote on the disposal of its 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland, the country’s largest dairy processor and grain buyer, to the Glanbia Co-op.

They are likely to embrace the transaction with open arms.

Most Watched

Privacy