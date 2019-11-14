Wetherspoon boss hits out at rules over term lengths served by directors
Tim Martin, the chairman and founder of UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon, aimed a broadside at two of the company's largest investors after they refused to support the re-election of some long-serving board members.
Mr Martin, who has previously included commentary on topics ranging from Brexit to the International Monetary Fund in quarterly sales updates, used the company's latest release to criticise the UK Corporate Governance Code.
The pub boss slammed a guideline that directors should serve for a maximum of nine years. Fund managers BlackRock and Columbia Threadneedle, which is owned by Ameriprise Financial, last year voted against the reappointment of some directors on the grounds that they had exceeded that tenure.
Mr Martin said their subsequent resignations destabilised the company.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"The UK corporate governance system is up the spout," Mr Martin said. The rule "is itself a threat to listed companies - and therefore to the UK economy".
Mr Martin's 1,300-word diatribe also attacked shareholder advisory firm Pirc for opposing his re-election as chairman, a post he's held for almost four decades.
He accused Columbia Threadneedle and BlackRock of hypocrisy, saying some of their directors had served for more than nine years.
The pub chain founder, who's one of corporate Britain's most outspoken supporters of the UK's exit from the European Union, is known for agitating business institutions.
In 2017, he drew a rebuke from the Confederation of British Industry after telling the organisation's head to "put a sock in it" over Brexit negotiations.
Ameriprise owns 16pc of Wetherspoon, with BlackRock holding 2.3pc, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
"We shared our views on corporate governance issues in a private meeting with Wetherspoon, as is our normal approach," a Columbia Threadneedle representative said. "We remain a long-term investor in the company."
BlackRock declined to comment when reached by telephone.
Bloomberg
Indo Business