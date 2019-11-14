Tim Martin, the chairman and founder of UK pub chain JD Wetherspoon, aimed a broadside at two of the company's largest investors after they refused to support the re-election of some long-serving board members.

Wetherspoon boss hits out at rules over term lengths served by directors

Mr Martin, who has previously included commentary on topics ranging from Brexit to the International Monetary Fund in quarterly sales updates, used the company's latest release to criticise the UK Corporate Governance Code.

The pub boss slammed a guideline that directors should serve for a maximum of nine years. Fund managers BlackRock and Columbia Threadneedle, which is owned by Ameriprise Financial, last year voted against the reappointment of some directors on the grounds that they had exceeded that tenure.

Mr Martin said their subsequent resignations destabilised the company.

