'We're against sweetheart deals' - Ireland's tax regime criticised at Davos

Sitting beside Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Mr Gurria criticised Ireland's treatment of Apple.

"He [Mr Donohoe] says every country has to have the sovereignty to fix the taxes. And I totally agree, the OECD has never said that there is a tax which everybody should adopt," Mr Gurria said.

"What we have always said is you can have any level of tax you want as long as you treat everybody the same

"What we were against were the sweetheart deals...we just found out with the Apple case, 0.05pc. Not bad eh? It's a good low tax rate. So there you have a situation where you say: the system is being abused, the system is being gamed, and you basically do not want that either. You want companies to pay their fair share".

The Government has always denied giving Apple a sweetheart deal and is appealing the EU Commission's finding that such a deal was given.

Earlier, Mr Donohoe rejected a suggestion by German chancellor Angela Merkel that companies should pay an international 'minimum tax'.

The proposal would see companies forced to pay a certain amount of tax which would then be divided up between countries.

Mr Donohoe said the ability for country's to set their own tax rate is a "very important part of their national sovereignty".

"We believe that competitiveness is not just an opportunity for bigger countries... smaller countries can play a role in looking at how they can be competitive too. And tax and competitive taxation is an element of that," he said.

Online Editors