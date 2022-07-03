| 11.9°C Dublin

‘We love the Gin Palace and really think we can get it back rolling again’

The Abbey Street pub is back open seven days a week, but concerns remain about the north side of Dublin city centre

Louis Fitzgerald is hoping for more of a recovery north of the Liffey. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Louis Fitzgerald is hoping for more of a recovery north of the Liffey. Photo: David Conachy

Fearghal O'Connor

Louis Fitzgerald is to reopen his Gin Palace pub on Dublin’s Abbey Street seven nights a week with a new food offering.

But the veteran pub and hotel owner is making the move despite his serious concerns about problems faced by businesses in the north inner city – an area he says is not enjoying the post-lockdown boom being felt by pubs just across the river.

