‘We had 40 or 50 days to find a new owner’: Cartrawler rocked by Covid

After two brutal years of unprecedented lockdowns, the consensus in the travel industry is that this summer will unleash consumer demand and refloat a sector that ran a very real risk of becoming permanently beached.

As demand recovers, Cormac Barry, chief executive of Dublin-based Cartrawler – a business-to-business provider of software to customers such as airlines and travel agents that enables users to hire cars via their websites – is relishing the prospect.

At an event hosted earlier this week by Cartrawler, the founder and chief executive of travel booking app Hopper, Frederic Lalonde, said he thinks the sector is about to enter a “super cycle”.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen the end of the pandemic, but I think each wave is lighter and governments have been less inclined to bring in travel restrictions,” said Mr Barry.

“Everything points to a boom summer,” he adds. “I think that’s a strong possibility.”

At its outset, the pandemic had such a dire impact on Cartrawler that it found itself on the brink of extinction. Its cash flow dried up. Mr Barry – who took on the role in 2018 after heading gambling group Flutter Entertainment’s Sportsbet subsidiary – entered survival mode.

Cartrawler’s chairman is Patrick Kennedy, the former CEO of Flutter predecessor Paddy Power, and also the chairman of Bank of Ireland. Cartrawler’s deputy chairman is Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Travel Association (IATA), and the former boss of Aer Lingus and IAG.

Some €70m of customer car hire bookings made through Cartrawler’s system were cancelled as the pandemic took hold. Cartrawler’s software platform transparently sits within its customers’ own websites, but the Irish firm has visibility on all the bookings.

“Quite quickly, we had a very significant liquidity challenge within the business,” explains Mr Barry. “It became apparent reasonably quickly that our owners were unsure about whether they were going to put new equity into the business. Basically, we had 40 or 50 days – it’s hard to say in retrospect – to find a new owner.”

Cartrawler was owned by private equity firms BC Partners and Insight Venture Partners, and the software company had been saddled with debt. It breached lending covenants and the pressure was on.

Mr Barry and Cartrawler’s finance boss lugged around the virtual suitcase, parading Cartrawler’s wares over Zoom to prospective buyers.

“Myself and the CFO, I think we worked 60 or 70 days in a row, day and night, to get a new owner and simultaneously to manage the board and manage the banks,” he recalls. “We didn’t have cash, we had to manage the staff working remotely – which went smoothly – but it was all super-challenging.”

And, he says, “super-rewarding”. After “kissing a few frogs”, private equity group Towerbrook was selected – by Cartrawler’s banks, effectively – as the preferred buyer. The whole process was incredibly swift. The deal saw €120m in debt at the Irish firm, as well as a €25m revolving credit facility, significantly written down.

“All the debt got wiped from the business, it was recapitalised and we got an enthusiastic new owner,” he says. “The pandemic has been challenging, but having that really solid foundation and backing behind us has been really reassuring. We’ve come out the other side much stronger.”

In 2019, Cartrawler generated revenues of about €200m – pretty much what it has also done in 2017, when it made a €20m profit. While Cartrawler’s customers – they include United Airlines, Emirates, EasyJet, Hotels.com, Uber and a number of other well-known companies – anticipate consumers will return en masse to travelling again this year, behaviour has also likely undergone what will be a permanent change, thinks Mr Barry.

One of those changes – remote work – will also impact where we go and for how long, he believes.

“It’s going to enable people to go to more diverse locations, to travel for longer and to go further away,” he believes. “It’s quite credible, that where previously you might have gone away for two to three weeks, maybe now you go away for six weeks and you work three of

those remote and three on holiday.”

“I think remote working will structurally change patterns in the industry permanently,” he predicts. “I don’t think people have fully grasped how much flexibility and opportunity there’s going to be in that regard.”

“I think, from a car perspective, a lot of people have driven and hired a car for the first time through the pandemic, so I think that’s a positive in terms of car hire,” he adds. “Over time, reduced car ownership leads to more car rental as well.”

In research just undertaken by Cartrawler, consumers say they would also be willing to pay more for an environmentally friendly car. In the US, it’s $22 (€19) extra a day. In the UK, it’s £14 (€16.45).

Whether that will convert into a genuine spend by travellers remains to be seen. Either way, car rental fleets are inexorably moving towards electric vehicles anyway, spurred by both consumer demand and moves by governments to eliminate fossil-fuelled vehicles from the roads.

A global microchip shortage is hitting a raft of business sectors including vehicle production and is pushing up car rental rates, according to Mr Barry.

That means holidaymakers hoping to make the most of what could be their first real summer of freedom in two years might find their trips more expensive. Mr Barry says car rental prices are currently between 80pc and 100pc more expensive than 2019.

“We think it will be at least 2024 before that eases,” he says. “We think there could be a permanent, structural increase in prices.”

His advice for travellers, unsurprisingly, is to move fast.

“I would certainly encourage anyone thinking about booking a car to book it early this summer,” he says. “We could be in for a boom summer and that will drive prices even higher.”