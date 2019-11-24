Waterford waste-management firm Kollect plans seven-city UK expansion on back of Stockholm IPO
Company plans to offer at least €2.3m in shares at €1.32 each
Kollect intends to expand services in seven UK cities following the Waterford waste management firm’s flotation on the Stockholm stock exchange.
Its planned December 19 initial public offering - first reported on Tuesday by Independent.ie - values Kollect at approximately €4.7m, of which around half will be offered to investors.
So far, Kollect has published its IPO prospectus only in Swedish and details its planned offering in Swedish krona, not euros. It says investors will be asked to register interest starting tomorrow and running through December 10.
Kollect seeks to sell a minimum of 1,785,713 shares at 14 krona (€1.32) each to a total value of 24.6m krona (€2.3m). But if demand is sufficient, it could sell additional shares and increase the total flotation value to 28.75m krona (€2.7m).
The firm, founded in 2015, said it would commit 60pc of its net IPO proceeds to increased sales and marketing as it launches services to seven more UK cities.
The company - which provides online booking of waste collection and disposal across Ireland – in September opened its first UK office in Manchester.
It said 15pc of proceeds would fund technology and product development, and 15pc to repay short-term loans.
Kollect will be the second Irish company to list on the Nasdaq First North growth market in Stockholm following the IPO of Dún Laoghaire construction software firm Zutec last year.
Online Editors