Waterford IT firm HCS buys business telephone firm Fixaphone

Mick Foley, Managing Director at Fixaphone, with Sean Hegarty, Head of Operations at HCS, pictured at the announcement that HCS will grow its telecoms revenue to €1M following the acquisition of Fixaphone

A WATERFORD based IT service firm, HCS, has acquired Fixaphone, which supplies business telephone systems in the South East.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Fixaphone, which has been in business for 20 years and is led by managing director Mick Foley, has 750 business telecoms customers.

HCS recently announced plans to spend €3.2m on doubling its headcount to 60 people with annual revenue expected to grow to €9m in the next two years.

With offices in Waterford, Dublin and Cork, it has been hiring salespeople, engineers and project managers for cybersecurity, telecoms and business applications.

HCS, whose CEO is Niall Phelan, uses technology from Microsoft, Fortinet, Dell and Zultys. It provides integrated IT, telecoms and productivity services.

The news comes amid predictions that targeted mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity may increase in 2023 due to unstable economic and financial conditions in the tech world.

According to Ernst & Young’s most recent study, 72pc of tech CEOs plan to pursue M&A in the next 12 months, compared with 59pc of CEOs across all industries.

“Faced with high inflation, an energy crisis and falling consumer confidence, the biggest opportunity for tech companies in 2023 is to adopt an active mergers and acquisitions strategy,” the report said.

“As valuations come down, the appetite for deals is set to return next year.”

Olivier Wolf, Ernst & Young’s global TMT strategy and transactions leader said that financially comfortable tech firms should be quick to capitalise on current market conditions.

“The deal market has slowed due to macro headwinds and financial volatility, but this has improved opportunities for corporate buyers with strong balance sheets,” he said. “In turn, competition for targets should heat up again next year, as hundreds of billions of private equity dollars come to the market. Transformative acquisitions could launch tech companies into new markets or adjacent verticals like healthtech, and accretive acquisitions have the potential to strengthen portfolios with leading-edge technologies like artificial intelligence.”



