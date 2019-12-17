Watchdog issues warning to GoMo following 'large number' of complaints

Ireland's telecoms watchdog has issued a warning to budget mobile operator after receiving "a large number" of customer calls about the service.

Comreg says that the Eir-owned service, which has raced to almost 100,000 customers in just two months because of a knock-down €10-per-month offer, has frustrated unsatisfied customers by not including a phone number for complaints and customer service.

This was against Comreg's rules, the watchdog says.

"ComReg’s Consumer Care Department has received a large number of contacts from consumers that had signed up to GoMo," said the regulator in a statement today.

"ComReg has directed GoMo to include a phone number in its Code of Practice for customers that wish to make a complaint."

GoMo has faced a substantial number of complaints from customers over switching mobile numbers from other operators.

A spokesman for the company put this down to high demand and teething problems, saying that the issues had mostly been resolved.

The move comes after GoMo said it is to cut off its €10 new sign-up deal after attracting 100,000 customers.

The service, which was launched in October offering 80GB of data, all calls and texts for a tenner, will raise the price in early January.

Existing customers will keep the €10 monthly tariff. Eir executives have not yet said what they will charge for customers who sign up after January 8th.

100,000 customers is 2pc of the Irish mobile market, an unprecedented growth rate from a telecoms operator.

80GB of monthly data is a relatively high level compared to rivals in the Irish market.

GoMo “will have exceeded 100,000 customers by Christmas, so will end its introductory offer to customers at the end of the holiday season on January 8th 2020,” said a company statement earlier this month. ”This will be the last date that customers can sign up to enjoy all calls, all texts and all data for a guaranteed price of only €9.99 a month.”

Despite being a different brand with a standalone billing system, GoMo is a division of Eir instead of being setup as a ‘virtual operator’ in regulatory terms. That means that GoMo’s customer numbers are likely to be reported as part of the group’s overall figures, making verification of the 100,000 figure a little less straightforward.

Eir has promised that any customers who signed up to the initial €10 monthly tariff will get to stay on that rate “for life”.

Eir has not said when, or if, GoMo will benefit from Eir Mobile’s 5G network at any point soon.

