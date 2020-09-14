Warning that reducing VAT for tourism not the "most appropriate" way to help sector

DEPARTMENT of Finance officials have warned that reducing the VAT rate for tourism and hospitality businesses may not be the "most appropriate" way to help the sector.

They questioned the measure at a time of Covid-19 public health restrictions, pubs and restaurants operating at reduced capacity, and the likelihood of "pent up demand".

Industry bodies and politicians have called for VAT to be slashed to as low as 0pc or at the very least to return to the 9pc reduced rate that was in place to help the sector after the last recession. The VAT rate for the hospitality industry currently stands at 13.5pc.

The Department's Tax Strategy Papers outline how there have been requests for a return to the 9pc rate or lower for hospitality businesses offering food and accommodation.

The officials say this is "understandable" as "it has the advantage of being tried and tested and is associated with what is perceived as the successful implementation of the lower rate from 2011 to 2018."

The rate was increased back to 13.5pc from January 2019 amid a view that the measure had served its purpose and the reduction was not being passed on to customers by some businesses.

The officials say the purpose of reducing VAT rates is to lower prices and stimulate demand.

The report says: "Providing for a reduced rate of VAT in circumstances where restaurants and pubs are subject to considerable restrictions around social distancing, hygiene measures, continued limitations on travel, etc. may not be the most appropriate approach when capacity is reduced... at a time when there is likely to be pent up demand."

It adds: "In other words, the binding constraint on firms' revenue generation capacity is likely to be derived from public health restrictions, rather than a lack of demand."

They point to the Tourism Recovery Taskforce has been set up by the Government and it will make recommendations on how the sector can adapt and recover.

Its work will feed into the National Economic Plan which is to be announced with the Budget.

The Tax Strategy Group report outlines how the Government's July Stimulus plan temporarily reduced the standard rate of VAT by 2pc to 21pc from September 1, to the end of February 2021. The cost of this measure is estimated to be €440m.

Earlier this year 0pc VAT rate was applied on a concessional basis on imports and domestic supplies of personal protective equipment and items like face masks, ventilators, thermometers and hand sanitiser when supplied to hospitals, nursing homes and GP practices as part of efforts to fight Covid-19.

