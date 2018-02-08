Wall Street plunges again following another day of volatile trading

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow industrials confirmed they were in correction territory, both falling more than 10 percent from their Jan. 26 record highs. The S&P 500 slumped 3.8 percent on Thursday, while the Dow dropped 4.2 percent as losses accelerated late in the trading day.

Thursday marked another day of sharp swings in recent sessions including the S&P 500's biggest drop in more than six years that pulled equities away from record highs.

“The dust hasn’t settled yet, and I think both buyers and sellers are trying to figure out what this market really wants to do,” said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners in New York.