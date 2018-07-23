Wall St braced for tariff hit to earnings

Tariffs are starting to bite big manufacturers, and Wall Street could get another bout of caution and uncertainty from major industrial companies when a swathe of reports comes in over the next week.

Tariffs are starting to bite big manufacturers, and Wall Street could get another bout of caution and uncertainty from major industrial companies when a swathe of reports comes in over the next week.

Investors fear the impact on earnings should the United States' trade war with China and other major trading partners escalate.

Deutsche Bank in June estimated an escalation of the dispute to include $200bn (€170bn) of imports would hit earnings growth by 1pc to 1.5pc.

US manufacturers are concerned about Washington's recent trade policies, with some saying uncertainty related to tariffs was already hitting them, according to anecdotes collected by the US Federal Reserve in its Beige Book, released on Wednesday. That is starting to show up in early reports by companies. Earnings from Honeywell International, General Electric and Stanley Black & Decker show companies facing higher costs due to already enacted tariffs, and uncertainty about tariffs on as much as $500bn in Chinese goods threatened by Donald Trump.

Second-quarter corporate earnings seasons kick into gear from today. Since March 1, S&P 500 industrials have fallen nearly 3pc on average, reflecting the sector's dependence on international commerce. (Reuters)

Irish Independent