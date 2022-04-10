| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wage-price spiral now seems more probable than possible

Dan White

Rising grain prices will have knock-on effects across a range of products Expand

Close

Rising grain prices will have knock-on effects across a range of products

Rising grain prices will have knock-on effects across a range of products

Rising grain prices will have knock-on effects across a range of products

On Thursday the CSO published truly dreadful inflation numbers showing prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 6.7pc in the year to March. This was the highest CPI since November 2000.

Even more disturbing, there are clear signs the inflation rate is accelerating, with prices rising by 1.9pc in the past month alone.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy