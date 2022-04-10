Wage-price spiral now seems more probable than possible

On Thursday the CSO published truly dreadful inflation numbers showing prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 6.7pc in the year to March. This was the highest CPI since November 2000.

Even more disturbing, there are clear signs the inflation rate is accelerating, with prices rising by 1.9pc in the past month alone.

Higher energy prices — crude oil prices are up 60pc and natural gas prices have tripled over the past year — are the main culprit, with transport prices up by a massive 18.7pc, while prices in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (which includes domestic electricity and gas bills) were up by 17.4pc.

And the bad news is there is almost certainly much worse to come on this front.

The ESRI now expects inflation to peak at about 8.5pc in June and July, with inflation averaging 6.7pc for the full year before falling back to ‘only’ 5pc in 2023.

So just how worried should we be about the surge in inflation? After all, haven’t we been here before? Previous energy price spikes have led to temporary surges in inflation, which as soon as commodity prices dropped receded almost as quickly.

While all of us have been focused on what is happening with energy prices, we have been ignoring food prices. Not for much longer I suspect.

Figures compiled by the Irish Farmers’ Association show wheat prices rose by 60pc in the past six months, with barley prices up by 65pc and soya by 50pc over the same period.

These higher grain prices haven’t made themselves felt at the supermarket checkout yet, with the CSO calculating food prices rose by just 3.1pc in the year to March. That is almost certainly going to change very quickly.

Between them Russia and Ukraine account for about a third of global wheat and barley exports. While most of these are winter crops — with the seed being planted the previous autumn, what are the odds of much grain being exported from these countries this year?

Even if the grain can be safely harvested in July and August, how can it be transported to and shipped from Odesa, the Ukrainian port from which most of this grain is exported?

Higher grain prices won’t just mean dearer bread and pasta. It will also mean the prices of all baked goods and processed foods that use grain as an ingredient will shoot up. And it won’t be just the foods that use grain as an ingredient that will be affected.

Grain and soya are also very important animal feeds. This will mean more expensive beef, pork, poultry, dairy products and eggs.

It is this combination of higher energy and food prices that makes the current surge in inflation so potentially dangerous. Central bankers are very worried.

“After more than a decade of struggling to bring inflation up to target, central banks now face the opposite problem. Inflation is back,” said Bank for International Settlements (BIS, the central bankers’ central bank) director Agustín Carstens last Tuesday.

“We should not expect inflationary pressures to ease soon as many of the forces behind high inflation remain in place and new ones are emerging. There are already signs of increased price spillovers across sectors and between prices and wages, as is common in a high-inflation environment.”

Closer to home, our own Central Bank is also sounding the alarm on inflation. In its latest Quarterly Bulletin it predicted peak inflation of 8pc and average inflation for this year of 6.5pc.

A word of warning: central banks everywhere have a record on inflation forecasting that would make the boy who shouted wolf blush.

Even so, this feels different. Not alone do we have a combination of rising food and energy prices, there is also the probable impact on western public opinion of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

EU countries have paid Russia €35bn for energy since the start of the invasion. That’s not a sustainable position. While some EU countries, particularly Germany, are resisting calls for a total boycott of Russian energy, including natural gas, what happens if, God forbid, more atrocities are uncovered — Bucha was hardly an isolated incident?

Far more likely is that Europe will turn off the Russian energy taps sooner rather than later. Something which, even with the possible assistance of new Iranian and Venezuelan friends, will send energy prices even higher.

With Public Spending Minister Michael McGrath promising last weekend to “engage” with the public sector unions, we are already seeing how higher inflation is feeding through into increased wage demands.

A wage-price spiral — with workers seeking higher wages to compensate for reduced spending power, which in turn fuels further price increases and so on — now seems probable rather than merely possible.