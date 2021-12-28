Vulture funds lining up for distressed sales in 2022

Vulture funds are set to swoop on Covid-hit sectors in 2022 as Government supports run out and business owners face uncertain post-pandemic futures, according to a top corporate adviser.

“I suspect we will be seeing more distress in 2022,” said Grit Young, M&A partner at EY Dublin.

“Our restructuring colleagues have never been this quiet.

“If the pandemic hadn’t happened, some companies wouldn’t have made it this far and now are being propped up by subsidies.”

She said that forced sales in the coming year were most likely in hospitality, leisure, retail and consumer products as disruption in those sectors will create clear winners and losers while attracting cash-rich bargain hunters.

“There will be a fair few vulture funds, but also corporate buyers interested in buying brands,” she said.

“If you have a beloved brand, people will snap it up and corporate buyers are better able to see value.”

She said that there were good opportunities for sellers right now and many business owners in Covid-affected sectors would look to sell in the coming year rather than “ride the constant wave of uncertainty”.

Unlike after the financial crisis, when valuations were on the floor and asset owners were forced into fire sales, buyers are now more constructive about future potential of post-Covid profitability.

Read More

“So many private equity firms have dry powder that they are coming into the

market now with ordinary offers to take away the uncertainty,” said Ms Young.

“You’d think value should be pretty low on an earnings basis, but actually they aren’t, especially if the order book is looking healthy.”

She said a key factor is low interest rates, which makes it easier for debt providers to create competitive tension and wait for the right price on distressed assets rather than panicking into a sale.

Ms Young expects non-distressed mergers and acquisitions activity to be buoyant in Ireland during the first quarter, in line with global trends, as private equity asset owners and SME sellers accelerate sales to lock in strong prices before the rate environment changes.

Companies announced $5trn of deals in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, eclipsing the previous annual global record set in 2007 by almost $1trn thanks to wave after wave of transformational M&A up until the holidays.

Fuelled by cheap money and a soaring stock market, companies struck deals to boost growth, acquire new capabilities or to simplify their corporate structures.

Nearly two years into a global pandemic, dealmakers expect the pace to remain strong next year.

A major driver of the deal flow has been private equity firms.

Their spending on acquisitions accounted for a record 24pc of global transaction value this year.

Elsewhere, increasingly popular special purpose acquisition companies, whose sole purpose is to buy another business, added billions to the dealmaking total.





Additional reporting Bloomberg

Read More



