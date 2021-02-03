Vodafone sees quarterly revenue rise despite losing mobile customers

Vodafone Ireland quarterly service revenue is up, but the operator has seen a 2.2pc revenue decline annually.

Vodafone Ireland saw a slight rise in quarterly service revenue to €205m, according to its latest financial results.

However, the operator is still down on the same period a year ago, when it generated €215m, and has lost thousands of customers, with question marks over its investment in rollouts.

“In Ireland, service revenue declined by 2.2pc, with the sequential improvement driven by good performance in consumer and the anniversary of the prior year market repricing,” the operator’s parent company observed in its quarterly financial results.

Vodafone’s revenue drop has been partially attributed to pandemic-related issues, particularly the loss of roaming fees.

However, the operator also lost thousands of mobile customers (0.4pc of its base, according to Comreg) in the last year, mainly due to increased competition spurred by Eir’s discount mobile operator, GoMo.

Eir’s GoMo, which captured over 250,000 customers in its first year of operation, prompted Vodafone into launching its own discount operator, Clear Mobile. The cut-price service offers ‘unlimited’ data, texts and calls for €15 per month, but restricts the data speeds to 3G levels in order to protect the parent operator’s more expensive 4G and 5G services.

Vodafone recently became the largest reseller of fibre broadband in the country, using infrastructure from Eir and Siro, the broadband backbone firm it jointly owns with the ESB.

It was the first mobile operator to launch 5G services in Ireland, but has fallen into third place for 5G rollout, playing down the importance of the technology to its core offerings. It has also not yet entered the 5G broadband market.

The speed-testing firm Ookla recently disclosed that Vodafone has been knocked off its long-held position as Ireland’s fastest mobile network, with main rival Three now measuring faster speeds across the country.

Vodafone’s other main rival, Eir, is currently on an ambitious upgrade program for its mobile services, pledging to bridge the gap in the next two years.

