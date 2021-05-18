Vodafone Ireland blames lack of roaming fees for fall in revenue 

Vodafone has seen a quarterly fall in service revenue of 3.8pc to €197m, caused by reduced roaming fees during pandemic travel restrictions.

It also lost 10,000 mobile customers in the quarter as competition and low-cost rival operators continue to put pressure on the biggest Irish mobile operators. It now has just below 2m mobile customers but remains the largest Irish mobile operator.

Its service revenue for the year was €798m, a 5pc fall from €838m the year before.

However, its contract customer base increased to 68,000 while its ‘churn’ rate improved by 0.6pc to 9.9pc.

Vodafone’s total fixed broadband customer base also increased 5.2pc year-on-year to over 299,000.

But the network is dragging its heels on rolling our 5G, with just a third of its network upgraded 18 months after launching the service. While mobile operators had big hopes for 5G as a new revenue source, public and business demand for the service has been tepid. Last week, Ericsson reported that only 4pc of Irish mobile users have signed up for a 5G mobile plan, despite almost a quarter owning a 5G phone. 5G plans typically cost more than standard mobile plans.

“With the launch of our unlimited broadband packages and the provision of dedicated high-speed broadband to community centres through our Connected Communities Initiative, the delivery of Ireland’s first OpenRan sites to address 4G blackspots and in reaching our milestone target of 30pc 5G population coverage in March 2021, we have remained dedicated to transforming the fabric of towns and communities by delivering connectivity that helps to address the digital divide, improve lives, support employment and stimulate rural economic growth,” said Vodafone Ireland CEO, Anne O’Leary.



