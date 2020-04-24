Virgin Media TV boss to step down in July

The managing director of Virgin Media Television, Pat Kiely, is stepping down from the position in July.

Mr Kiely was part of the management team that in 1998 launched TV3, where he was commercial director. In 2015 he oversaw the broadcaster's ownership transition and rebranding as Virgin Media TV, where he became managing director.

In a message to staff today, Mr Kiely said he initially had planned to leave the post last month but decided to stay on a few extra months because of the Covid-19 crisis.

“After 22 years with the business and a transformative last five years as managing director, I’ve decided it’s time to pass on the baton and take on a new challenge," he said.

"Having been with the business in a number of roles since launch, celebrating great achievements and staring down some significant challenges, I am delighted to be leaving the business in such a strong position. At the same time I’m excited about my own future plans and looking forward to new opportunities.”

Virgin Media Ireland chief executive Tony Hanway paid tribute to Mr Kiely as the figure who "truly transformed the business".

"Pat played a huge role in integrating the business and future-proofing our broadcasting strategy, which we will continue to develop as part of our connected entertainment strategy," Mr Hanway said.

Unlike other media outlets facing losses in advertising revenue because of Covid-19 disruption, Virgin Media TV has not cut staff pay or numbers and says that, unlike State-funded RTÉ, it has no plans to tap the Government salary subsidy programme.

Online Editors