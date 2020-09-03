'Victims are normal, ordinary people who can lose from hundreds to hundreds of thousands' - huge rise in internet investment scams

Scammers have profited €3m in the first eight months of the year Photo: Stock Image

Irish people from all walks of life are losing huge sums of money to fake internet investment sites offering quick profits on products such as cryptocurrencies, gardaí have warned.

There has been a 61pc increase in reports of investment fraud, which has profited scammers €3m, in the first eight months of this year alone.

And gardaí fear this could be the tip of the iceberg because many investment frauds take months to be realised by victims, and others do not report the frauds out of embarrassment.

At a press briefing at Garda Headquarters in Harcourt Terrace in Dublin today, Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said if an investment deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

His colleague Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan outlined how scammers create very professional looking websites which innocent victims come across while searching for investment opportunities on the internet, or they see a pop-up ad while browsing the internet and click on it before being drawn to a separate investment website.

“The victims are normal, ordinary people who can lose from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of euro,” said D Chief Supt Lordan.

“The person is deceived into investing in something which is misrepresented. There are generally promises of fast enormous returns, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and includes hard aggressive selling that can be endorsed by reputable business people or celebrities, but without their knowledge,” he explained.

Cryptocurrencies are virtual or digital money which is traded online. It does not exist in cash form.

Reports that investors have made large profits trading cryptocurrencies has made the prospect tempting to many, a fact that is being exploited by scammers.

D Chief Supt Lordan said it was practically impossible to get the ‘invested’ money back because of the complexity of the technology the scammers use.

Cases that are under investigation were highlighted, including one where the injured party was online when a fake pop-up ad appeared showing how a leading Irish politician praised the advantages of investing in cryptocurrency.

A link appeared and the victim followed it, entered his details and immediately got a call from a fake financial advisor.

Over the course of numerous transactions the victim lost €3,000 which ended up in a bank account in Russia.

In another example a victim lost €120,000 after they were told if they reached a certain target of investment they would get a larger return.

One woman lost more than €375,000 in a fake online company allegedly buying cryptocurrency.

She was being sent reports saying her deposits were growing and that she was making a profit, and so she invested more money. When she tried to cash it out she realised there was no money at all.

D Supt Cryan said victims are spread all over the country, and that roughly 60pc are male while 40pc are female.

The age profile of victims last year and so far this year showed that 78pc were over 40 years old, with many in the retirement age bracket.

He said this age bracket might be prominent because people in it might have money to invest, and also a naivety around the trustworthiness of technology and the internet.

“Cryptocurrency in Ireland is not regulated by the Central Bank, and while there is nothing wrong with cryptocurrency and some people have made money out of it over the years, the type of scams that we see are bogus websites, bogus companies, and bogus individuals,” said D Chief Supt Lordan.

“In reality I can understand why people would fall for it. Interest rates in general throughout the world are not good at the moment, so people are looking for opportunities to get better returns, but I’m afraid you will not get it from these websites. At the end of the day you will not get your money back,” he added.

“Do your research. Go to a legitimate financial advisor, go on to a legitimate website, go to a legitimate investment company, but don’t go online with someone you’ve never met, you have no idea who you are dealing with,” he warned.

“Six to 12 months can pass by before these cases are reported to gardaí and we have very little chance of ever recovering your money because it has gone to a foreign jurisdiction and the accounts have been well emptied by the time we get there,” he explained.

Key signs to watch out for with investment scams

The victim is cold called, i.e. they receive a telephone call out of the blue or receive an e-mail or are contacted via social media about a great investment opportunity.

The victim is rushed and pressured into making a decision there and then, with no opportunity or time to consider the investment opportunity.

There is a promise of a quick and profitable return on the investment with little or no risk.

If the victim does some research on the company name and see terms like ‘the reputation of this broker is doubtful’ or ‘at best it is an unregulated broker’ then caution should be taken and the victim should walk away.

Online Editors