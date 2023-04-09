VetPartners acquires three Irish firms as it continues with expansion

Deals mean the UK group now has six practices here

UK veterinary giant VetPartners has completed the acquisition of three Irish vet groups as it continues its expansion in the market.

The deals double the number of VetPartners’s practices in Ireland to six. It entered the Irish market in July following its acquisition of Westgate Veterinary Hospital in Drogheda, which looks after small and large animals in Co Louth and Co Meath.

The three practices acquired include Riverview Veterinary Group in Co Cork, which is one of the oldest mixed practices in Ireland after being established 75 years ago. It has 52 team members working across clinics in Ballincollig, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Bandon and Clonakilty.

VetPartners also bought Avondale Veterinary Hospital, a mixed practice which has three sites in Co Wicklow across Arklow, Rathdrum and Tinahely, and employs 31 team members. All Creatures Veterinary Group, a small animal practice with 34 employees working across four sites in Co Monaghan, was also acquired.

VetPartners Ireland managing director Gavin McCoubrey said the company was proud the three practices had chosen to join VetPartners.

“They are a great cultural fit for VetPartners, and they share our values in the way they support and care for people.

“They have really bought into VetPartners as a family of practices that wants to support them to deliver the best possible care for their patients and a great service for their clients, as well as being a great place to work. Practice life is very special and we really value the people that make them so.

“Our growth in Ireland is exciting and I believe the addition of Riverview, Avondale and All Creatures show how highly regarded we are and how much people trust in what we are building.”

Dublin-based commercial law firm Beauchamps advised VetPartners on the three acquisitions.

VetPartners was established in 2015 with three practices.

It now has 11,000 employees working in more than 700 sites across Europe from its headquarters in York. European expansion followed in 2019, with the group now owning practices in markets like Italy, France, and Germany.

In January 2023, Sky News reported that BC Partners, the private equity backer of VetPartners, had hired two banks to prepare an auction of the company.

The report claimed JP Morgan and Jefferies were hired to oversee a sale of VetPartners later this year, with it reporting bankers believe it could be worth as much as £3bn (€3.4bn). BC Partners bought VetPartners in 2018 in a deal worth about £720m.

The company was established in 2015 by its founder, Jo Malone.

Other big players in the sector include IVC Evidensia, which also has private equity backing.