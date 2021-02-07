Venture capital backing for Irish tech firms nears €1bn but small deals struggle

VENTURE capital investment in Irish tech firms rose 13pc to almost €1bn during the lockdown, according to new figures collected by the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA).

However, deals under €5m, which often signify early-stage start-ups, fell by a third to €194m in 2020 compared to €285m in 2019.

In total, €925m of venture cash was invested into high-tech and life-science companies in 2020, compared to €820m in 2019.

Of the cash raised, a third went to life-science companies, followed by software (29pc), fintech, (12pc), environmental (5pc) and agtech (3pc).

The figures tally with stock market results over the last year, which show tech stocks surging as investors bet on new industries.

But the fall in smaller investments is being interpreted by some industry executives as a trend of VC firms backing away from early-stage start-ups and focusing on more established firms.

However, others point to larger funding sums being sought and invested by early-stage start-ups as the venture industry matures with larger and larger amounts of global cash seeking investment homes in tech firms.

The IVCA figures can be read in the context of an increase in funding for early-stage entrepreneurs here.

In May of last year, the 21-year-old former BT Scientist winner, Shane Curran, secured €13m for his early start-up, Evervault.

This tallies with IVCA figures which show that funding rounds in the €5m-€10m range doubled from €104m in 2019 to €204m in 2020.

Similarly, deals above €10m were up by almost a third (31pc) to €568m in 2020 from €433m in 2019.

However, the overall number of rounds fell by 18pc to 233 in 2020, from 285 in 2019, which could indicate fewer investments in early-stage firms.

“Despite the positive overall figures in a difficult year, the data highlights a concern that early-stage companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise funds,” said Gillian Buckley, chairperson of the IVCA.

There was an increase in the value of deals over €30m, with six firms raising a total of €353m compared to three firms raising over €30m in 2019.

The IVCA figures come as Dublin-based early-stage venture capital firm Frontline Ventures has announced a new €70m fund for European start-ups.

