Vat boost in January helps improve public finances

The Exchequer recorded a €2.2bn surplus in January thanks to a boost on top of the traditionally high January’s Vat receipts.

While figures for the month are always skewed by Christmas trading the net result was €1bn up on the same period in 2021 despite the hit from Omicron restrictions.

January is generally the strongest VAT-due month of the year thanks to Christmas trading. Vat receipts of €3.1bn were collected last month, up by over €700m on January 2021 and also well above preCovid levels.

Compared to January 2020 tax receipts were up by around €750m, or 13pc.

On a 12-month rolling basis the excess of State spending over income was €6.4bn. That’s an improvement on the full year 2021 tally, when a deficit of €7.4bn was recorded in 2021.

Total expenditure for January was €7.1bn, reflecting the scale of ongoing pandemic supports that are now due to begin rolling off.

The total Exchequer revenue was €9.3bn, down €500m on the same period last year due to a drop in non tax income. Tax revenues were up €1.3bn to €6.7bn boosted by strong Vat receipts.

Income tax receipts of €2.6bn were 13pc ahead of January 2021, a relatively modest bump given the dramatically higher numbers in work in the interim. although its up by a fifth since before the pandemic.

The January tax figures show the State's income up across most areas from stamp duty to motor tax, reflecting robust levels of activity in the domestic economy. January is not an important month for collecting corporation tax, which has been a big driver in reducing the deficit on a rolling 12 month basis.