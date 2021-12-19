| 4.6°C Dublin

Use of Eir network ‘could speed up NBP’

Department denies roll-out of broadband plan could be faster 

Fearghal O'Connor

Thousands of people in rural Ireland living close to where an existing Eir fibre network ends could have high-speed broadband lines installed more quickly if National Broadband Ireland (NBI) - the builder of the state-subsidised fibre internet plan - was not planning to duplicate elements of the Eir network, a number of industry sources have told the Sunday Independent.

The Government department with responsibility for the National Broadband Plan has insisted that using existing capacity on a high-speed Eir network through a wholesale agreement would not accelerate the delivery of fibre broadband to rural Ireland. 

