Use of Eir network ‘could speed up NBP’

Thousands of people in rural Ireland living close to where an existing Eir fibre network ends could have high-speed broadband lines installed more quickly if National Broadband Ireland (NBI) - the builder of the state-subsidised fibre internet plan - was not planning to duplicate elements of the Eir network, a number of industry sources have told the Sunday Independent.

The Government department with responsibility for the National Broadband Plan has insisted that using existing capacity on a high-speed Eir network through a wholesale agreement would not accelerate the delivery of fibre broadband to rural Ireland.

When contacted, Eir confirmed to the Sunday Independent that its new fibre network, which it has installed to serve 300,000 customers across many rural areas, has enough capacity built into it to allow for the National Broadband Plan to be plugged directly into its existing infrastructure.

But the new Eir fibre network, which in many areas of the countryside runs right up to the boundary of areas earmarked for a taxpayer-funded connection, was specifically designed and built to allow for additional capacity to handle the National Broadband Plan in mind, an Eir spokeswoman confirmed to this newspaper.

Read More

Open Eir, the wholesale arm of Eir, has Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) capability in more than 900 exchange areas across Ireland, said the Eir spokeswoman. Numerous fibre lines run for miles from each of these exchanges along rural roads, giving access to broadband to 300,000 customers but stopping short for many others.

“When Open Eir designed its rural FTTH network the team were still participating in the bid process for the National Broadband Plan (NBP),” she said.

“Therefore they dimensioned the cables to cater for the homes in-scope for eir’s rural roll-out and for the NBP premises located beyond where that rural network finished. That plan would have seen the open eir team extend the fibre cables to the location of the NBP premises, rather than building back to the exchange with additional fibre cables.

“There was an option for other bidders to use that additional capacity but that was not taken up,” she said.

A number of knowledgeable sources in the sector said plugging directly into this network to connect the new National Broadband service back to either Eir exchanges or metropolitan area networks managed by Enet would have been the most straightforward and quickest way to reach many rural homes.

But NBI, which was appointed by the State ahead of Eir to build the new state-subsidised fibre broadband network across rural Ireland, has designed that network to by-pass the Eir broadband network. NBI instead plans to install new fibre through these areas – often on the same poles and ducts that carry the already installed Eir network.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications insisted that the project was “based on an engineering design that allows NBI to get to every premises as quickly and as efficiently as possible, working within the confines of how fibre networks are built.”

In September NBI said the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan was six months behind schedule and blamed the disruption caused by Covid-19. It had at that point brought broadband to just 23,000 of the 540,000 premises it has been contracted to connect.

A number of sources in the telecoms industry said many rural homes waiting for a National Broadband Plan service could potentially already have high speed internet had NBI initially looked to strike a deal to plug into the existing Eir network.

Neither NBI nor the Department of Communications commented when asked whether they would reconsider the decision to install new fibre lines next to Eir’s existing fibre as a way to help speed up the project.

The Eir network that must be traversed by NBI was built from 2017 onwards to serve more than 300,000 customers in areas right throughout the country that were originally designated to be part of the state-subsidised broadband roll-out.

In 2017 these areas were removed from the areas so NBI will be precluded by strict European state aid rules from using this new fibre to add extra services or competition in areas already serviced by the Eir network.

The department spokesman said that “were NBI to use a wholesale product to connect to/from eir’s network at various different points, where this option was available, to reach the Intervention Area, this would only have a minor impact on the overall volume of network to be built”.

“It would also bring other significant complexities to both the build programme and ensuring service quality and service upgrades into the future,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, using a wholesale product to reach the edges of the Intervention Area, for any given Deployment Area, would not result in Deployment Areas planned for 2025 and 2026 being brought forward years. That’s because the surveying, design work, make-ready work and build work required to deploy the network would still need to be undertaken,” he said.