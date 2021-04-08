US tax plan is set to eat into Irish revenues

US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Ireland looks increasingly certain set to lose out on corporate tax revenues under a US push to bring multinational taxes back home.

According to the Financial Times, the US is seeking a global minimum effective tax rate of 21pc for large multinationals, and the right to tax big companies based on the sales they make, and not the country in which they are tax resident.

While the Irish headline tax rate is 12.5pc, ESRI research shows it has varied between 7.7pc and 12.4pc since 1995. And the country is also home to over 650 US multinationals.

Read More





Read More

The Department of Finance has previously estimated revenue losses of around €2bn from global changes to corporate tax rules.

The US has sent its plan to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is leading talks on a new global corporate tax standard.- It is expected to report back by the summer.

The US suggestions have been welcomed by the Spanish, French, German and Italian governments, as well as the OECD’s director for tax policy, Pascal Saint-Amans.

The OECD talks involve a total of 139 countries, and the minister for finance said earlier this week that Ireland would be leading the charge for small, open economies.

US president Joe Biden’s ‘Made in America’ tax plan aims to “make American companies and workers more competitive” by ending a tax law that allowed multinationals to book profits abroad and pay little to no tax on them.

The US Treasury believes the move would essentially pay for President Biden’s $2tn jobs plan.

A global minimum tax is central to the plan, as it would stop other countries undercutting the US.

A document published on the US Treasury website on Wednesday lists Ireland as one of seven “big tax havens” for US multinational profits in 2018, alongside Bermuda, the Caymans, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland.

Read More





Read More

Online Editors