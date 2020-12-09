US regulators threaten to break Facebook up, charging it with crushing rivals

Facebook is facing its biggest regulatory challenge after the US Federal Trade Commission and 46 US states charged it with anti-competitive behaviour, adding that they may seek a separation of Instagram and Whatsapp from the company.

If successful, the US agency’s action could create significant disruption in Dublin, where Facebook has a base with almost 5,000 workers servicing all three main arms of the company.

The news comes after Facebook Ireland yesterday revealed that it has put aside €302m for possible fines from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner in the foreseeable future. The company reported €34.4bn in revenue through its Irish subsidiary last year.

Read More

“The Federal Trade Commission today sued Facebook, alleging that the company is illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct,” said the FTC in a legal filing.

“The complaint alleges that Facebook has engaged in a systematic strategy, including its 2012 acquisition of up-and-coming rival Instagram, its 2014 acquisition of the mobile messaging app WhatsApp, and the imposition of anticompetitive conditions on software developers, to eliminate threats to its monopoly. This course of conduct harms competition, leaves consumers with few choices for personal social networking, and deprives advertisers of the benefits of competition.

“The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Facebook has responded angrily to the charges.

“This is revisionist history,” said Facebook general counsel Jennifer Newstead. “Antitrust laws exist to protect consumers and promote innovation, not to punish successful businesses. Instagram and WhatsApp became the incredible products they are today because Facebook invested billions of dollars, and years of innovation and expertise, to develop new features and better experiences for the millions who enjoy those products. The most important fact in this case, which the Commission does not mention in its 53-page complaint, is that it cleared these acquisitions years ago.

"The government now wants a do-over, sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final. People and small businesses don’t choose to use Facebook’s free services and advertising because they have to, they use them because our apps and services deliver the most value. We are going to vigorously defend people’s ability to continue making that choice.”

Read More

Online Editors