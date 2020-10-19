US parties near deadline to agree stimulus package

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a call on Monday afternoon on a fiscal stimulus package, a day before Ms Pelosi's deadline for a pre-election package expires.

The pair have in recent days been trying to nail down agreement on a national coronavirus testing program – one of several issues that's prevented a stimulus compromise.

"We remain committed to negotiating and also committed to making sure that we get a deal as quickly as possible," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News. "If Nancy Pelosi will be reasonable, she'll find the president of the United States to be reasonable and we'll get something across the finish line."

A welter of dividing lines remain between the two sides, including the scale of assistance to state and local authorities, tax credits Democrats want for lower-income families, liability protections that Republicans are pushing but Democrats oppose, and a repeal of a credit for past business-tax losses that Republicans want to keep.

Before she talks to Mr Mnuchin, Speaker Pelosi is set to hold a closed call with House Democrats on the current status of stimulus negotiations.

While President Trump said he's ready to match the $2.2trn spending level demanded by Democrats – or go higher – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has consistently warned that most GOP senators will oppose any relief package that big.

Tuesday's deadline "relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do," Ms Pelosi said on Sunday, indicating they could continue talking about passing a stimulus measure after November 3.

Mr Trump is willing to "go pretty far" to get a deal, said White House communications director Alyssa Farah, and the administration is not concerned with Pelosi's time limit.

"This 48-hour deadline is really an artificial deadline. The American people need help. We're going to get it to them whether it's 72 hours, 24 hours or longer," she said.

Amid the continuing stalemate in negotiations, lawmakers have been voting on single-party proposals in an effort to demonstrate to voters that they're determined to do something to help households and businesses that continue to be hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

