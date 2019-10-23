US and China weigh on Reckitt

Comparable sales rose 1.6pc in the third quarter, half the rate analysts had expected.

Reckitt's previous sales target, a legacy from Mr Narasimhan's predecessor, Rakesh Kapoor, lasted only one quarter.

The stock fell as much as 6.2pc in morning trading.

Reckitt Benckiser has been hampered by a slowdown in its Enfamil infant formula business, which it gained through a $17.8bn (€16bn) takeover two years ago.

Since then, that division's sales in China have ebbed as birth rates drop and competitors such as Danone chip away at Reckitt's market share.

"This performance is a reflection of an extended period of significant change and disruption in the company," Mr Narasimhan said.

"I am prioritising execution and operational performance as a matter of urgency."

Full-year comparable sales will probably rise 0pc to 2pc, Reckitt forecast.

That replaces an already downgraded outlook calling for growth of 2pc to 3pc. Operating margins will also decline slightly, Reckitt said.

The company faces pressure to divest its home cleaning unit, whose brands include Lysol and Woolite.

Reckitt is also set to replace its chief financial officer with Jeff Carr. The new CFO comes from Ahold Delhaize.



Bloomberg

Irish Independent